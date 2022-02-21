Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 104,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

