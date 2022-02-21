Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

