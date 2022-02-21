Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

