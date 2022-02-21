Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 106.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $6,102,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.