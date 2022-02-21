Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,286,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,068 shares of company stock worth $171,331 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

