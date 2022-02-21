Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.