Vestcor Inc Sells 553 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

