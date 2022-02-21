Man Group plc Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

