Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420,733 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.05 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

