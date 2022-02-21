Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

