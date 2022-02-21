Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Prudential by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

