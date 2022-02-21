Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $206,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $141.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.83.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

