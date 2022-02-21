Vestcor Inc Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 230.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $440.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.29 and its 200 day moving average is $468.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

