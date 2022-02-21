Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Triumph Bancorp worth $163,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $94.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

