Vestcor Inc Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

