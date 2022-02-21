Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622,960 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 640,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $187,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after acquiring an additional 292,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Perficient by 104.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.