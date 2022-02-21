Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 448,464 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,151,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $180,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. GEM Realty Capital grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research firms have commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

