Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.