$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Progressive posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

