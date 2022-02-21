Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 520,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,851,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.