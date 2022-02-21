LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,426 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,872 shares of company stock valued at $133,170,830 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.