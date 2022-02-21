Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $215,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 56.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.