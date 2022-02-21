LPL Financial LLC Has $28.91 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,931,000.

HACK stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

