The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

