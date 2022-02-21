LPL Financial LLC Acquires 69,004 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,004 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $131.07.
