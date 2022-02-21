LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock opened at $215.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.30. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $163.12 and a 52 week high of $218.60. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

