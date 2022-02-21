California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.51 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $27,421,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

