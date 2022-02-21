LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

