LPL Financial LLC Has $33.22 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.95 and its 200-day moving average is $210.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

