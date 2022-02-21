California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,530 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

