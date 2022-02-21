Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.