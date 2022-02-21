Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.72) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($67.12) to GBX 6,000 ($81.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.78) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.37) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,117.50 ($69.25).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,055 ($54.87) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,346.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,642.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.87), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,487,144.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

