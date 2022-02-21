Eaton Vance Management Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 187,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.