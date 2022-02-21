Invesco Ltd. Has $41.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $41,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,333,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 314.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 204,138 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

