Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 328,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

