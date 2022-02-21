Invesco Ltd. Acquires 130,769 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NCR were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NCR by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 312,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in NCR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $597,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

