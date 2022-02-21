Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 524.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCBS opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

