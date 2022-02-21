32,663 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $915.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

