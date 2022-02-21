Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -825.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

