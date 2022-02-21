XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 540,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 72,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

XPO stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

