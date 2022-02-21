$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.57 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

