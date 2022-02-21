Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1,409.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,060,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

