Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,311 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $66.71 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $149.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

