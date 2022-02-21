Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,460 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

