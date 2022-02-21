Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,460 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ELAN opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.