Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $422,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,580,000 after buying an additional 679,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,432,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.75 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

