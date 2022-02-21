Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $377,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $140.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.