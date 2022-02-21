Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2,293.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

