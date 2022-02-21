Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.