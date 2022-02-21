Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.38 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globant were worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $259.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.86. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

