Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

